THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police had a special team for crowd control during this year’s pongala ritual at Attukal Devi wtemple. A team of women police personnel who have been undergoing training at the Police Academy, Thrissur, was deployed for duties during the pongala festival. The team comprised 250 women who are all undergoing training as civil police officers at the Police Academy.

‘’They were assigned for duties like VIP regulation, watching for chain snatchers apart from crowd control. They have done well and have the potential to become able officers in the future,’’ said City Police Commissioner H Venkatesh. This was the first assignment for the women outside the Academy, where they are undergoing training. The team was assigned for duties for the past three days.