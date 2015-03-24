THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the World Water Day observance on March 22, the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) with Pampa River Basin Authority conducted a workshop on Integrated Water Resource Management.

The event held at the Government Guest House, Thycaud, discussed the need to integrate water resources, to avoid over-exploitation of conventional resources.

Inaugurating the workshop, Minister for Water Resources P J Joseph said that the state plans to introduce 180 check dams to slow down the flow of water to the seas.

“The state had also been focussing on water shed management to improve the water retention in our soils,” he said.

Joseph said that the water retention in our soil has degraded because of fertilisers ruining the content of the soil. Moreover rampant sand mining has reduced the thickness of our river beds.

KVAS University Vice-Chancellor B Ashok delivered the key-note address. He said that the state should start viewing water as a key variable in the planning process. The Vice-Chancellor said that both surface and underground water should be used as a planning tool, especially while making decisions on infrastructure.

He said that regulating ground water is not sufficient to sustain aquifers, and in places facing water stress, the state should consider conjoined use of various water resources. The VC said that rainwater harvesting may not be so efficient in the short term.

Ashok also suggested that the state should start looking at its waste management policies in an integrated fashion. “Decentralised waste management could exaggerate water issue, as it could contaminate a drinking water source,” he said. “Compost pits, for example, if unscientifically managed, would cause communicable diseases,” he said.

CWRDM executive director N B Narasimha Prasad presided over. He said that for Integrated Water Resources Management, it is not just the agencies related to water which had to work together. Narasimha Prasad said that all concerned, including the ones in the departments of agriculture and soil conservation, should work together.

Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Thiruvananthapuram sub-centre head George Chackacherry, KSCSTE member secretary K K Ramachandran, Central Ground Water Board regional director P Nandakumar and CWRDM Water Quality Division head P S Harikumar spoke on the occasion.