THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its 140th anniversary celebrations, the Government Law College here will organise a five-day-long programme from March 25 to 29, including a ‘mega alumni get-together’ in which over 5,000 members are expected to participate.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the anniversary celebrations on the college campus on Wednesday. Leader of the Opposition V S Achuthanandan will inaugurate the Research Centre. Speaker N Sakthan, Ministers K C Joseph, Ramesh Chennithala, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, V S Sivakumar and P K Abdu Rabb, along with Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will speak on the occasion. The college has already launched a project called ‘Mission 365 Days’ in a bid to elevate it as one of the top 10 legal institutions in the country.

The Government Law College also intends to bring out a directory containing personal details of the college alumni, including Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman Supreme Court Judge, and former Chief Ministers R Sankar, C Achutha Menon and P K Vasudevan Nair.

Other noted alumni of the Law College include Speaker N Sakthan, Ministers K C Joseph, Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Members of Parliament Kodikkunnil Suresh, Jose K Mani, N K Premachandran and A Sampath. Legal luminaries such as Supreme Court judge Justice Cyriac Joseph, Justice D Sreedevi, Justice Krishnan Nair, Justice Padmanabhan, Justice S Sirijagan and Justice T R Ramachandran Nair are also alumni of the college.

The 140-year-old institution boasts of an alumni

list which includes Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty, actors Anoop Menon and Sankar Ramakrishnan and playback singer Sudeep. A mobile app for the alumni has been launched and is available in Google Play Store, a press note from the college said.