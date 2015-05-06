Urban PHC Opened at Palkulangara

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Health Minister V S Sivakumar has inaugurated the urban primary health centre at Palkulangara. He said that primary health centres should focus on strengthening immunity.

Earlier, with primary health centres being restricted to villages, the city residents had to depend on big hospitals for every ailment, he said. He said that this led to the big hospitals being highly crowded. The urban primary health centres will be an answer for this issue, he said.

Mayor K Chandrika presided over. Ward councillors P Ashok Kumar, Vijayakumar and Padmakumar, as well as Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S Pushpalatha were among those present. This is the tenth urban primary health centre which has been started within city limits under the Urban Primary Health Centres project.