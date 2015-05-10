THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Jayanti Janta Passengers Coordination Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Railway to reschedule the Cape Mumbai( Jayanti Janta) Express (16382) as earlier. The commiittee pointed out that the last re-scheduling of the train had affected their journey.

“The scheduled departure of the Jayanti Janata Express from TVM Central was 8.55 a.m. But it arrives late at 9.10 a.m. reaching Kollam around 10.40 am. There are passengers in the train who works in government offices and private firms. Hence, some of them are forced to take Sabari Express which starts at 7.15 a.m. Passengers, especially women, are the most affected lot as they have to travel from far places to reach the station early in the morning to reach their offices,” the memorandum said. It was signed by 400 passengers. They also put forth certain suggestions which include reversing the journey of Punalur- Kanyakumari passenger (56715) to Kanyakumari- Punalur (56716) as the Railway had proposed earlier.

The time slot could be arranged in such a way that the train starts its journey from Kanyakumari and reaches Thiruvananthapuram Central between 8.15 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. and Kollam at 9.30 a.m. They have also urged to restore the time of Cape Mumbai (Jayanti Janata) Express (16382) to the previous time, leaving TVM Central at 8.05 a.m. and reaching Kollam at 9.15 a.m.

Their other suggestions include allotting an additional train in TVM- Kollam route in between 8.15 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. with the same stops of Jayanti Janata Express so as to reach Kollam between 9.25 a.m. and 9.40 a.m. They also urged to change the present departure time of Netravati Express (16346 ) between 8.15 a.m.- 8.30 a.m. from TVM Central and allowing a stop at Chirayinkeezhu, if possible. The committee also came up against the Railways decision putting restrictions on short-distance passengers while travelling in reserved sleeper coaches. Passengers with tickets for de-reserved coaches are not permitted to travel in reserved sleeper coaches. “This will force the passengers to travel jam-packed in the general compartments. This is pure violation of human rights,” the committee said. Most of the bogies are empty after Ernakulam. Hence such bogies should be declared ‘de-reserved’, they said.