Surgery Training: Ayurveda Docs, Students Stage Protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayurveda doctors and students on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Secretariat, demanding the government to allow them to undergo training on surgery and gynaecology at government hospitals as per the Central Government’s directions.

As many as 2,000 doctors and students under the banner of Ayurveda Aikya Vedi, spearheaded by the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), staged the agitation. It was inaugurated by K Muraleedharan, MLA. T V Rajesh, Ahmed Kabeer, M C Jospehine, C Divakaran and Karamana Jayan addressed the agitators.

The leaders said that training in such fields of modern medicine was necessary for Ayurveda doctors also. “It was unfortunate that the government was not taking any steps to provide necessary training to ayurveda doctors,” they said. The protesters urged the government to reinstate the order which was kept in abeyance.

Addressing the gathering, the AMAI leaders alleged that the order was kept in abeyance at the behest of a memorandum from the IMA, which had come out against providing training in modern medicine to ayurveda practitioners.

“The government’s move was really condemnable as the order was altered as per the direction of an organisation,” they said.

AMAI general secretary Rejith Anand, president G Vinodh Kumar, Ayurveda College Teachers Association leader V K Ajith Kumar and students representative Rahul Deepu were among the others who addressed the agitators.

They said that it was just a one-month training as part of a national policy and for observing the complications that could arise during a surgery or labour. “There was no need for the Indian Medical Association to raise a protest,” they said.

The issue has already become a contentious one with the IMA and the Ayurveda doctors locking horns and the former strongly opposing the move. The IMA had said that allowing the Ayurveda doctors and students to undergo training on modern medicine at government hospitals violated the spirit of the Medical Council of India guidelines.