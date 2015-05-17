THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain which lashed the city and adjoining areas on Saturday evening caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and led to traffic snarls on arterial roads.

According to the Met Department sources, the capital city received 8.67 cm of rain from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Around five cm of rain was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram airport, they added. Water-logging was reported from Thycaud, Thampanoor, East Fort, University College and other low-lying areas in the city leading to traffic snarls.

Heavy rainfall uprooted many trees in and around the city. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called in after trees were uprooted in the rain at Thycaud, Vazhayila, Peroorkada and Kaladi. Water entered the drugs storeroom of the Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, and also some houses in Kochuveli, Fire Dept sources said. According to the Disaster Management Control Room, no major casualties were reported. However, tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly areas such as Ponmudi due to possibility of landslides.