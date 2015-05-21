THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A researcher from the city has studied over 2500 astrological terms used in the state, which offer clues about how astrology evolved in South India.

Syam S K from Kowdiar, who works with Kerala Institute of Research, Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (KIRTADS) at Kozhikode, has been awarded a PhD from Kerala University for his linguistics study of astrological terms used in Kerala.

The study of existing terms unveil the history of astrology in India to a certain extent. While the earliest known text of astrology in India is believed to be ‘Brihat Parasara Hora Sasthra’ written by Sage Parasara, South and North Indian astrological systems are different from each other.

Syam’s study highlights some of these differences. For example, ‘Gulikan’, the ominous presence of which is unwelcome in South Indian horoscopes, is not mentioned at all in North Indian horoscopes. He says that a concept similar to ‘Gulikan’ was introduced by some of the early astrologers in North India, but it was adopted only in South India.

Some of the words seem to be intrinsic to Kerala’s culture, but Syam has been able to trace its origin to Sanskrit or Prakrit. Say ‘Thiruvonam’. Syam says that the word was derived from ‘Sravana’ in Sanskrit. The ‘ava’ in ‘Sravana’ was replaced by ‘o’, ‘Sr’ was removed and ‘Thiru’ suggesting respect was added. The word ‘Thiruvonam’ must have formed after the genesis of the ‘Manipravalam’ literary style, according to Syam.

Could it be that the myth of Mahabali is older than the word ‘Thiruvonam’? Maybe a researcher can find out. Syam’s research, registered in 2009 was completed in 2014. As he has been awarded PhD this year, he shares how difficult it was to decode some words.

He shares the example of ‘Poorurutathi’. An equivalent in Sanskrit is ‘Poorva Bhadra Patha’. While there seems to be no relation whatsoever between the two, Syam’s research revealed that the term in Sanskrit had become ‘Poorva Bhroshta Patha’ in Prakrit. Using existing linguistics theories, Syam could explain how the Prakrit term transformed to ‘Poorurutathi’.

Syam says that this is the first time that a linguistics study on astrological terms in Kerala has been carried out.

‘’I had no reference to fall back on except for theories in linguistics developed by the likes of Godavarma. Now anyone who would like to research in astrological terms can use my paper as reference,’’ says Syam.

His own interest in astrology started when he was a boy of nine years. His grandfather was an astrologer and there was ample opportunity to study astrology. ‘’The study of astrology is very relevant as it is being widely used,’’ says Syam.