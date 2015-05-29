THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:If you can’t keep a promise, then don’t make one. The saying fits the KSRTC perfectly. The Transport Corporation’s scheme of issuing free passes to students has suffered a setback following the cutting down of many of its services. With meager ordinary services, the passes will hardly be of help to students.

KSRTC was literally overburdened when Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan announced in the Assembly last year that it would issue free passes to students. The scheme had two highlights. First, more than 1.3 lakh students up to the higher secondary school level who possess the concession travel tickets of the KSRTC would benefit.

Second, it was a first-of-its-kind scheme offered by a state in the country. Ask if the government overlooked whether the scheme could be sustained in the long run, the answer will be a big ‘Yes’.

R Sudhakaran, General Manager, KSRTC, says, “The question is whether it is just a social issue or something which has to be tackled only by the KSRTC. The KSRTC has to get back around Rs 1,611 crore from the government for providing various services. Even the court has asked the government to pay back some of the Corporation’s arrears. But we did not get it so far.”

‘’Besides, the government has also asked to cut down those services which are running with little passengers, which we did,’’ Sudhakaran added.

On the number of schedules, officials said that there are 1,160 KSRTC services and only 113 private bus services in the district.

“Among the 522 city KSRTC services, only 256 schedules are operated - 79 out of 120 services from Pappanamcode depot, 39 out of 95 services from Peroorkada depot, 49 out of 104 services from Vikas Bhavan depot and 34 out of 61 services from Vellanadu depot. This is comparatively less than the schedules operated last previous year,” they said.

On the free bus tickets, Sudhakaran said, “We will operate our services for students if the government wants it.”

Under the scheme, the first preference was given to girls and students who are BPL card holders. The scheme was launched on an experimental basis from February onwards. According to it, students will be able to travel two times a day free of cost.