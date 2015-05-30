THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:‘Bamboo Folks’ may have fashioned a symphony orchestra completely out of bamboo, but it is not the only thing they are passionate about. They have been sourcing out folk songs from the shores of Bharathappuzha that are slowly fading into oblivion. Their parent NGO ‘Vayali’ was formed to protect the culture that once thrived and is now dying on the shores of Bharathappuzha.

The responsibility they have taken on their shoulders is huge. Vayali director Vijay Nambiar says,”We have identified 42 communities and have been documenting their traditions, rituals, songs and folklore.”

They, after years of hard work, have a huge digital archive that runs into 1,000 hours of audio and 500 hours of video records. However, this is just a record of 8 communities. Imagine how rich their collection will be when they manage to cover the remaining 34 communities. It sounds like a project that will have to continue into the next generation.

However, the urgency of the project comes from the fact that some of the folklores and songs might die out with the present generation. One cannot blame the new generation for drifting away from their cultural heritage, as it is no longer economical to work in the fields or farms.

‘Bamboo Folks’ hopes to re-instil their interest in the folk songs from Palakkad, Shornur and Valluvanad. “We used to be a group of folk song artists. It was after a tour to Japan, that we decided to form a symphony orchestra comprising only of bamboo instruments. We adapted some of the instruments from communities in Kerala and invented other instruments, using knowledge from other cultures,” he said.

They have 18 instruments, including the ‘Mulam Chenda’ and ‘Mezha Mooli’. When they come to Balavihar, Vazhuthacaud, in Thiruvananthapuram, they talk only about their music. But their struggle to keep a rich culture alive can be heard in their talks.