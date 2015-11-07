THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:District Collector Biju Prabhakar has announced a holiday for 14 schools and the municipal offices at Attingal and Varkala on Saturday which serve as centres for counting of votes for the local body polls.

The educational institutions are: Sri Swathithirunal College of Music, Thycaud, Neyyattinkara Boys HSS, Nedumangad Manja Government Boys HSS, Parassala Government VHSS, Government HSS, Marayamuttam, New HSS, Nellimoodu, DVMNNMHSS, Maranalloor, Government HSS, Kazhakkoottam, Government VHSS, Vellanadu, Government Girls HSS, Nedumangad, Government VHSS, Vellanad, Government HSS, Venjaramoodu, Government HSS, Kilimanoor, Government VHSS, Attingal, and S N College, Varkala.