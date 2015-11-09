Delegate Registration for IFFK Postponed to November 15

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegate registration for the 20th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed to November 15. The delay was necessitated by plans to ensure a flawless advance booking system, said a press note issued by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Sunday. Also, taking into consideration the large number of requests made by youth organisations, the KSCA will offer SMS reservation facility for the International Film Festival of Kerala 2015.

Only a certain percentage of the total seats in theatres will be available for reservation. A delegate can reserve a seat at three screenings daily at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The reservation facility for a screening will be made available 48 hours prior to that particular screening. Delegates with reservations can enter the hall 10 minutes prior to the time of the screening, and if they fail to turn up, the seats will be given to the delegates in the queue. Seat numbers will not be assigned during the reservation process and seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is to ensure delegates who queue up are assured of seats for the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Delegate cells will be opened at the KSCA office at Sasthamangalam and the academy’s Film Library and Research Centre at Panavila. Counters will be set up at both cells to accommodate registration in person.

Delegate kits will distributed starting from Monday, November 30, through the counters at the Tagore theatre.