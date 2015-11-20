THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fitness and wellness industry in the country is witnessing a revolution of sorts, but the booming sector is facing acute shortage of qualified professionals, according to Vipin Chandran, the Malayali youth who won the prestigious ‘personal trainer’ award at the Asia Fitness Conference-2015.

Thirty-eight-year-old Vipin, an Indian Air Force veteran, hailing from Poozhikunnu in the capital district, now serves as the director of Delhi-based ‘Human In Mission’ that conducts certificate courses in fitness training.

Vipin won the award over representations from Asian countries after different selection rounds like interview, demonstration and past achievements. Vipin is also a sought-after personal trainer and his client list includes politicians like BJP president Amit Shah and corporate honchos.

According to a FICCI-PwC report, the estimated size of the fitness industry in the country is Rs 100,000 crore by 2015-end. “Despite an influx of customers from all strata - the urban, middle class, low income groups, women etc - the industry is yet to wake up to the challenge of professional training,” says Vipin. Vipin joined the IAF as a sportsman in 1998 and became a fitness trainer with the force in 2007. During his 15-year-long service, he took time to win certifications from prestigious institutes like the American College of Sports Medicine, National Academy of Sports Medicine (both the US) and BCCI’s National Cricket Academy.

After his voluntary retirement from the IAF in 2013, Vipin chose a career in fitness certification though he continues personal training for an exclusive clientele.

The choice of coaching fitness trainers was quite natural. In my experience spanning over two decades, I’d often felt that the trainers aren’t getting due respect owing to the lack of academic knowledge,” he says.

Vipin also conducts ‘Indian Military Fitness Boot Camp’, a programme in which the civilians are given physical training as in the Armed Forces. Corporate world is the main clientele of the programme and it was held for the staff of over 50 institutions, including MNCs, so far. Vipin’s wife is P R Anju, a nutritionist, and their son is six-year-old Hariharanandanan.