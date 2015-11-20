THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob said that the state is fast becoming a haven of food sold in packets. Readymade food is reigning our dining tables, taking over our ethnic food and culinary heritage. “ I don't have the opinion that we should avoid readymade or fast food altogether. But a complete surrender to modern food would be disastrous," the minister reminded.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of Anna Vilambaram, a curtain-raiser for Annam National food and Agro Biodiversity Festival 2015 on Thursday at Gandhi Bhavan. Anoop Jacob added that programmes like Annam 2015 will help intensify public vigil against the unabated invasion of junk food into our homes. Co-ordinator of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Ali Sabrin presided over. Sabrin said that the NYK will support Annam 2015 to be organised by Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action(CISSA) to spread its message among the youth.

Hundreds of students belonging to MGM Model School, Varkala; Bharatheeya Vidya Peet, Parassala and city's Cotton Hill Girls' Higher Secondary School took part in Anna Vilambaram. Joining the students were a group of organic farmers from Nanniyode village.

Students displayed their talent in traditional culinary by preparing not-so-common dishes of Kerala including Agathi Cheera Thoran, Muringa leaf soup, Banana flower thoran.Instead of offering floral bouquets, children welcomed guests including the minister by giving unpolluted curry leaves bouquets.

Two mothers from Nanniyode Mothers' Group presented Anna Muram containing organic vegetables to C Suresh Kumar, general secretary of CISSA. Annam 2015 will be held from December 10 to 14 at Kochi.