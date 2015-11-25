THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ask artist Sunil Vallarpadam what the 102 pieces of paintings, all featuring different varieties of fishes in unnatural colour themes, exhibited at Durbar Hall gallery mean, he would shrug and smile. Prod him a little and he would say, “I do not know what it means. I do not plan anything in advance. The theme struck me as powerful and I went to work straightaway.” But, the painter from Vallarpadam is hardly someone who paints on a whim.

The idea for a series of paintings based on fish was on the back of Sunil’s mind for almost 25 years. “At first glance, all you could see is a series of fish, all pictured from the same angle. For me, each painting says something about the ecosystem in which a fish thrives. Personally, I’m someone who laments the slow disappearance of many of these ecosystems,” adds Sunil. The paintings stand out for its idisyncratic colour schemes and for the various techniques that are put to use. Sunil is more than happy to explain the minute details and the changes in technique from one painting to the other.

‘November’, Sunil’s exhibition of works that is on Durbar Art Gallery, is not his first. Last November, and the year before that, he had exhibited a set of paintings. If the last exhibition featured monkeys, the one before it was about owls. Sunil says he get to work when an idea strikes and his process do not involve too much planning. Once the work is finished, he does see meanings and why he got to it. “I try not to discuss my work. Once its is put up on a wall, it is up to the viewer to make sense of it. I shouldn’t be guiding them into thinking anything,” says Sunil. Sunil is a trained painter and has devoted his life to painting even when the lure of an opulent lifestyle beckoned him. But what holds him firmly to his craft is his conviction that he needs to seek answers to the questions that haunt him. “Painting is a way of seeking answers. An artist is never satisfied with the answers he has - about the world, about beauty, about himself. Even the great painters like Van Gogh or Picasso were not satisfied with the answers they got,” says the painter.

The expo will run till Friday.