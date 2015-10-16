THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A collection of charcoal drawings featuring the Missile Man of India the late Dr A P J Abdul Kalam were featured at VJT Hall in the city. The occasion was ‘Kalam Yuga’, a one-day exhibition by city-based self-styled artist C M Arunlal. This is his second exhibition.

The exhibition, having a set of 50 charcoal drawings, including one which was personally autographed by Kalam, was arranged as part of the legend’s 84th birth anniversary, which is now also celebrated as World Students’ Day. The drawings included charcoal renditions of a few of Kalam’s rare childhood snaps and those of his younger self with Indira Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel. The highlights were a drawing done only using inspirational quotes by the former president, a charcoal and black bead painting and an optical illusion drawing.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the event and congratulated the artist on his venture. Arunlal presented the Minister with his charcoal portrait on the occasion.

Dr M A Kareem, former Kerala Secretary, Bharat Scout and Guides, presided over the event. BJP leader Karamana Jayan; Assistant Nodal Officer, SPC, K G Babu; and Vakkom Shajahan of Seva Kendram, also attended.

Seva Kendram felicitated the artist and handed over a memento to him. A drawing competition was also held for students after the event.

Arunlal had exhibited a few of the drawings at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on August 21. The artist said, “ I plan to conduct another exhibition of over 100 such drawings at Kalam’s hometown Rameshwaram.”