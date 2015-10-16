THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over a dozen rebels in fray against the official party candidates, campaigning by the UDF is set to have heated moments to wait and watch. The Front announcing new candidates instead of the names proposed initially has forced many to sail against the tide. Two sitting councillors of UDF, Mary Pushpam of Kunnukuzhy and Harbour ward’s K H Sudheer Khan, are in the field against the UDF candidates.

The UDF camp, which turned a happening place with delay and confusion over candidate selection, is now focusing on the campaigning. The leadership, however, has taken a stand that it, by no means, intends to have any liaison talks with the rebels and let the candidates decided by the front alone to contest in the official symbol.

“I do not see the candidature of rebels as a threat as my and their campaigning will take place in two different ways. All the hue and cry witnessed so far within the front is sure to subside once campaigning is on and a tortoise and hare race can for sure be seen here,” said Maheswaran Nair, senior UDF leader, who is a Mayor candidate probable of Congress. He contests from Mudavanmugal and has a rebel candidate to fight with.There are also speculations doing rounds that certain national leaders of the Congress are reaching the capital to address the campaigning of major candidates of the party. They are expected to arrive after the Navarathri celebrations are over.

Mujeeb Rehman, who won on an SJ(D) ticket last time, has now switched over to CPM with UDF deciding to field the present councillor M B Reshmi from Kamaleswaram, where he was planning to contest from.

“Here, we started campaigning and the ground support is immense with lot many party workers accompanying me for campaigning. I am at ease than last time as finding enough team members was a difficult thing then,” says Mujeeb, who came through student politics on college campus representing the left.