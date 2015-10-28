THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dashing across the length and breadth of their wards for campaigning are the busy candidates these days.

With certain wards witnessing severe rebel menace, a major factor that may sway votes is the presence of namesakes. In the 100-ward Corporation, namesakes are present in 35 wards, not counting the candidates whose names alliterate with each other.

For the civic body, witnessing a tough triangular contest, all three key parties are targeted in the namesake attack. Nettayam ward tops the list, with two names repeating. Against UDF’s Deepthi R S, an independent Deepthi S is in the fray. There is a Congress rebel Raji S B and independent candidate Raji N, those names incline mostly towards LDF’s Raji Mol. And there’s BJP’s Sindhu Rajeev, whose surname rhymes with the threesome. When the major party candidates ask ‘what’s in a name?’ this place has been a stronghold of saffron party over the past 10 years, while it was a part of panchayat and thereafter joining the Corporation. In the 2010 polls, M R Rajeev of BJP defeated K C Vikraman, the then deputy mayor candidate of LDF, by a huge margin of 816 votes.

The ‘name wave’ is hitting the prominent candidates of parties as well. In Nemom ward, UDF’s Kaimanam Prabhakaran is facing one Karumom Prabhakaran. Vanchiyoor is seeing a ‘flowery battle’ between lotus and rose - BJP’s P Asok Kumar has an Asokan as opponent. In Chalai ward, LDF’s Chalai Mohanan has a competition with UDF’s S Mohanan Pillai and an independent N Mohanan.

Moving to Karamana, interestingly, the place name prefix before the candidates has becoming villain, with LDF’s Karamana Hari and BJP’s Karamana Ajith fighting it out. An independent here is Karamana Maheen. More or less similar is the situation at Kunnukuzhy, Kanjirampara, Peroorkada, Kodunganoor and Beemapally.

Sreekariyam, which has the track record of embracing independent candidates, is this time rich with ‘kumaris’, numbering five. Jayakumari V (UDF), R Jalajakumari (LDF), J Vasanthakumari (BJP) and independents M Pushpakumari and Lathakumari complete the picture.

Trying nicknames is one way certain candidates escape this hurdle. For instance, in Njandoorkonam ward, the common name is shared by the candidates of UDF and BJP. So, the BJP candidate A Pradeep Kumar is campaigning with the nickname ‘Karnan’, when UDF nominee is P R Pradeep.

Namesakes of a different kind are making ‘waves’ in the general ward Poundukadavu along the coastal belt. Against BJP’s Susheelan, the competitor is a woman, Susheela, when four out of the five contestants here are men.