THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four rooms. Thirteen families. Sixty-seven people; the strangest home in all of Thiruvananthapuram. If you can call it a home at all. But this civic poll season, the southern block of the Government Regional Technical and Vocational Fisheries High School, Valiyathura, has been one place where candidates have been extremely wary of making promises. Because, so far, none of the promises have been kept, the women here said.

’This place is in the Corporation’s Beemapally ward now. When we were brought here, the government said we would have to live here only for six months. But we’ve been here for four years,’’ said Agnes, one of the inhabitants of the relief camp. ‘’We actually thought of not voting this time. No one has done anything for us.’’

The school was one of the relief camps opened in the area during a monsoon season following sea erosion. The fishermen families were given four of the classrooms. But since then they have refused to move out unless the government provided them with proper homes. Fed up with the apathy, they staged a sit-in outside the Secretariat recently, after which the district administration assured them that houses would be built for them in December on the Muttathara sewage farm land. ‘’Only we women and children went for the agitation. The men stayed back lest the authorities locked us out of the school,’’ Nirmala, a slender middle-aged woman, said. Outside, a small boy in an Argentinian football jersey swings a home-made toy - a ‘vellakka’ tied to a piece of string - above his head. ‘’See that boy. He is Rohith. When he came here he was just six or seven months old. Now he is four years old. There are many like him here who have known no other home,’’ said Agnes.

Mary Christilda stands at the entrance of a room, clutching her daughter Athira, one of a pair of twins born after Mary’s family was forced to moved here. ‘’It’s so hard for the women and the girls. Three and four families live in each room. There’s just one toilet for all the families. For two weeks we didn’t have water. They restored the supply only yesterday,’’ she said.

And there is only so much space.