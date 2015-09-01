THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation led by BJP state president V Muralidharan met Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and asked him to initiate steps to urgently end the violence unleashed by the CPM for the last few days across the state.

Muralidharan told the Chief Minister that the the violence was unleashed by the CPM to check the erosion of workers from the party.

BJP Kodakara booth president was killed without any provocation. RSS Taluk karyavah at Thodupuzha was attacked by breaking into his house. BJP Kannur District president Ranjith’s house was attacked. Not even the womenfolk in his house was spared during the attack, he said.

“The series of attacks on the BJP activists on the Raksha Bandhan Day is part of the move to sabotage the Sreekrishna Jayanthi celebrations,” they told the Chief Minister. Muralidran said the increase in the BJP vote share has rattled the CPM and it wants to stifle the surge of BJP at any cost.

Chief Minister assured the BJP leaders that imaprtial action would be initiated against the miscreants impartially.

BJP State vice president P P Bava, secretary C Sivankutty and spokesperson V V Rajesh were part of the delegation.