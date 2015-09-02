Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Competition in Honour of Former President

Published: 02nd September 2015 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2015 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram branch of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) is commemorating ‘Missile Man’ and former President A P J Abdul Kalam with an elocution competition in his name.

Meant to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kalam, the competition will be held in Thiruvananthapuram toward the end of this month. Separate events will be held in English and Malayalam for high school and higher secondary school students of Kerala and Kanyakumari districts, AeSI officials said.

A P J Abdul Kalam.jpgThe first prize winners of the competition will be awarded Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Gold Medals. The theme will be related to KalamÂ’s future vision for India but the exact topic will be given on the day of the competition, AeSI officials said. 

Thiruvananthapuram district has an emotional connection with Kalam, who passed away on July 27. In the initial days of his career, he had spent 20 years with the fledgling Indian space programme in this city.

Students can register with details of class and school on phone or with email to aesitvm@gmail.com on or before September 15.  For details contact A K Anilkumar: Mob. 9446040896, U  Sreerekha: Mob. 9447553238

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp