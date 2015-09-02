Competition in Honour of Former President

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram branch of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) is commemorating ‘Missile Man’ and former President A P J Abdul Kalam with an elocution competition in his name.

Meant to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kalam, the competition will be held in Thiruvananthapuram toward the end of this month. Separate events will be held in English and Malayalam for high school and higher secondary school students of Kerala and Kanyakumari districts, AeSI officials said.

The first prize winners of the competition will be awarded Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Gold Medals. The theme will be related to KalamÂ’s future vision for India but the exact topic will be given on the day of the competition, AeSI officials said.

Thiruvananthapuram district has an emotional connection with Kalam, who passed away on July 27. In the initial days of his career, he had spent 20 years with the fledgling Indian space programme in this city.

Students can register with details of class and school on phone or with email to aesitvm@gmail.com on or before September 15. For details contact A K Anilkumar: Mob. 9446040896, U Sreerekha: Mob. 9447553238