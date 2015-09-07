Karamana Boys School Reunion on September 12

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former students and teachers of the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Karamana, will come together for a reunion, on September 12. Since the school was started in 1963, some of the students could be returning to the school after 52 years. Such a reunion has never taken place before at the school.

The school near Karamana bridge may not be as old as some of the city’s century-old schools. A couple of LP Schools in Karamana has crossed a 100 years. However unlike some of the oldest schools, it has managed to survive the vagaries of time.

Teachers who retired from the school and alumni are requested to contact the following numbers for details and registration. School: 0471-2343190, 2343529. Principal: 0447891768.

Headmaster: 9447014913. Chief Coordinator: 9446446464. The following are also numbers which can be contacted: 9496409345, 9995432071, 8547448697, 9447471906 and 9847147064.