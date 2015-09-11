Make A Difference, a national non-profit organisation having its presence in 23 cities, is organising ‘Back-A-Thon’, a national-level event to be held on 13th September. The Thiruvananthapuram edition of the event will be held at University Stadium, Palayam, at 3 pm. The event is being held to raise awareness on the critical issues faced by children living in shelter homes. By walking backwards, MAD hopes to signify the intent to come together in solidarity for the children at risk who have been relegated to a backward position in the society.

The event is open for everyone, whether they are an individual or an organisation. The official tagline of the event is ‘Care More’. The organisers are attempting to create a world record for maximum number of people in a backwards walk. The current record stands at 1107 participants for a walk organised in

Indore. The city chapter of MAD has close to 140 volunteers and operates in 4 shelters across the city including Mahila Mandiram (Poojapura), Sacred Hearts (Nalanchira), Sree Chitra Home (East Fort) and CSI Wills Girls’ Boarding Home (LMS). The stadium has a synthetic track so participants must wear a shoe to participate in the event. Interested people can visit makeadiff.in/backathon to know more about the event. For more details contact 9809103934.