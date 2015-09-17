THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided for a mutual transfer of Fire and Rescue Services DGP Jacob Thomas and Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation managing director ADGP S Anil Kant.

Sources said Thomas’ transfer followed the persistent demand by some ministers. But, Home Department sources said the transfer was a routine procedure as the official was on a three-month leave since last week for a foreign trip.

Thomas had been serving as ADGP Vigilance before being promoted as DGP and transferred to the Fire Brigade in May. There were allegations that the transfer followed his tough stand in the bar bribery case against Finance Minister K M Mani.