THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hope Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is prepared to deal with a set of peeved tigers, lions and anacondas, as the city zoo has got little drinking water from Saturday onwards. The zoo needs on an average 5,000 litres of clean drinking water daily.

KWA promised on Monday that water will be provided in a tanker, but the zoo officials say that the zoo has little provisions to store water. Zoo Superintendent Sadasivan Pillai said, “The zoo has a reservoir with a capacity of about 1,000 litres. This will be useful in the store. However, in the enclosures, running water is needed.”

The zoo has a pond inside its campus. But water from it has been found to have bacteria. This water is used only to wash the enclosures.

On the first two days, the zoo officials managed to tackle the drinking water issue by using the zoo’s second KWA connection situated near the back gate. Since this pipeline is not connected to the other pipeline, water had to be carried in a tanker from one end to the other.

However, as there was no drinking water in the zoo’s main pipeline on the third consecutive day, the zoo authorities complained to KWA.

The shortage in water was due to a drop in water level in the tank, which supplies water to the zoo’s main pipeline, according to a KWA official. The tank, which is one of the two placed in front of the Museum Police Station, had a drop in water level, as new connections from the JICA water tank have become active now, said the official. Now, the valves have been adjusted to ensure that the water level becomes high, said the official.

But even by afternoon, the pipes at city zoo remained dry. The KWA official said that by evening the problem will be rectified.