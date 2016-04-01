THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mani C Kappan of the NCP will be the Left candidate taking on Kerala Congress(M) supremo K M Mani in Pala. The NCP on Thursday declared its four candidates for the Assembly polls. They include the party’s two sitting MLAs - Thomas Chandy in Kuttanad and A K Saseendran in Elathur. N A Mohamed Kutty will be the party candidate from Kottakkal.

With this, the Left front has declared a total of 128 candidates for the Assembly polls. LDF convener Vaikom Viswan had declared 124 candidates, including 90 from CPM, 25 from CPI, 4 Kerala Congress (Democratic), one INL and one each of Kerala Congress(B), Congress (S), Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and RSP (Leninist) on Wednesday.

The NCP candidates were announced by party state president Uzhavoor Vijayan in the presence of NCP national president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Though the candidature of the two sitting MLAs was almost confirmed there were reports that the party may consider another leader to contest from Pala. The name of party national secretary Jimmy George was also doing the rounds.

However, finally the party decided to go ahead with Mani C Kappan who was the Left candidate against K M Mani in 2011 also. It will be the third time he is contesting from Pala.

CPI Finalises Candidates

The CPI has finalised its candidates for Manjeri and Eranad candidates. Advocate K Mohandas will be the candidate from Manjeri, while K T Abdu Rahman will contest from Eranad. Of this, Abdu Rahman will be party’s independent candidate. With this the CPI has completed candidate selection for its total 27 seats. Though the candidates for the two seats have been finalised, the official declaration will be made on Friday only.