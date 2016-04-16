THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Neyyattinkara will take up a noble mission to improve the facilities at their alma mater.

The 125-year-old school which produced stalwarts in different fields like poet Bodheswaran and writer-editor Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai now faces a large number of issues, including lack of sufficient infrastructure. The school is situated on 3.85 acre of land in the heart of Neyyattinkara town.

Raj Mohan, an alumnus, said the former students will meet on April 17 on the campus to devise a development plan for the school. “We wish to emulate the model in which a government school at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode was developed into an institution of international standards. The meeting will devise a time-bound development plan,” he said.

“Funds will not be a hurdle as the alumni include numerous influential persons in different fields. Renovation of the heritage buildings deserves top priority,” he added.

The school has a couple of old buildings which are in poor condition and pose danger to the students and teachers. The main building which was in a bad condition was renovated recently.

The school began as “English High School for Boys” during the reign of Visakham Thirunal Ramavarma. The school started admitting girl students later. In 1940, a separate school for girls was set up.

The higher secondary wing of the GBHSS has a shortage of classrooms. Higher secondary wing was sanctioned in 1990s but no additional infrastructure was developed. The wing has only four classrooms which was built in 2004 using a grant from the asset creation fund of Thampanoor Ravi who was the MLA then.

PRISM project

“We are trying to get the school included in the Promoting Regional Schools to International Standards through Multiple Intervention (PRISM) project.

This is a government initiative to improve the infrastructure and overall environment of government schools with public participation and financial assistance from private stakeholders,” Rajmohan said.

He alleged that local MLA Selvaraj did not support the school PTA’s request to include it in the PRISM scheme. “Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani, based on our petition has asked the Chief Secretary to take immediate steps to improve the facilities in school. We expect a favourable response from the state government once the Assembly polls are over,” he said.

The alumni meeting on April 17 is expected to be attended by around 300 former studnets.

A forum will be formed with 1000 members to implement the development plan, Rajmohan said.

