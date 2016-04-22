THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: We live in an age where food is photographed before it is consumed, families gather around their television sets to binge-watch MasterChef re-runs and new-age connoisseurs demand sustainable, fair-price ingredients.

While many gourmet food brands across the country are in tune with such overarching epicurean trends, a recent trend has been producers in Kerala adapting to meet the rising demand for premium products.

The state, which was once known for its spice exports (between 2014-15, 28,000 tonnes of pepper and 18,000 tonnes of cardamom were harvested, of which approximately 90 per cent was exported), is now home to brands like Sprig, with their artisan-style products, and Planter’s Treasure, with their single-origin fruit concentrate.

These brands are casting a wider net. “Kerala is the de facto capital of flavour and Malayalis are aware that the world knows about their spices and food. They’ve also seen how other countries use and sell their place of origin as a premium. So now they are using that learning to spot and identify gourmet demands,” states Prathap Suthan, managing partner of Delhi-based ad agency Bang In The Middle, who, incidentally, was part of the team that came up with the state’s marketing slogan, God’s Own Country.

“They also know how great design and relevant packaging work and why they command better prices. Overall, they have never been so well equipped to market their strengths,” he adds. We speak to the top Kerala-based gourmet brands that have been making their mark with the highest-grade ingredients and intelligent marketing.

Planter’s Treasure

Founded: 2014

Gourmet products: Passion fruit

concentrate, passion fruit preserve and more. A hand-crafted passion fruit concentrate made from organically-grown, single origin fruit. It checks all the boxes that a well-travelled customer with a taste for high-quality, sustainable food, wants. And it’s no coincidence that Joppu Sebastian, the managing director of Kothamangalam-based brand Planter’s Treasure, is one himself.

When the 27-year-old decided to quit his corporate job, to take over his parents’ rubber and passion fruit plantations, his research into market needs revealed that limited-edition gourmet is the need of the hour. “Much of what you get today undergoes colour and taste calibration. But our emphasis is on fresh and seasonal. And since passion fruit is not very common, instead of coming out with 10 different products, I thought I’d concentrate on one and do it really well,” he says.

With only 5,000 bottles made every season, with fruit harvested from his Nellimattom farm, in Idukki—just hours away from his manufacturing unit in Kothamangalam—he also makes sure that each bottle has a stamp of authenticity. “Every bottle sports the fingerprint of the person who hand-bottled it.

This not only shows our attention to detail, but also gives our workers a sense of pride and ownership,” shares Sebastian, who recently launched his passion fruit preserve (`450 for 400 gms) and a preservative-free ready-to-drink juice. “We retail only at select gourmet stores in Kerala, and now that we are entering the Chennai and Bengaluru markets, we are making sure the stores we choose cater to our customer base,” he says. He is also doing his bit for the environment: if customers return the glass bottles that the ready-to-drink juice (`200 for 300 ml) comes in, they will be reimbursed Rs 80.

Passion fruit concentrate: Rs 500 (500 ml).

Details: planterstreasure.com

Coming soon

A passion fruit chilli sauce that Sebastian promises will go “great with barbecues and with the recipes that you might try from multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s books”.

Sprig

Founded: 2014

Gourmet products: Whole green cardamom from Idukki, rosemary and lavender infused sea salt and more From lip-scorching sauces made with the world’s hottest bhut jolokia chillies to vanilla beans from Madagascar, three-year-old gourmet food brand, Sprig, has over 32 distinctive products to offer. The brand—currently available in over 250 top retail stores around the country, on online stores and as gift boxes in luxury hotels—is owned by 44-year-old Synthite Industries Ltd, one of the world’s leading food ingredient industry companies. Their latest products include chipotle adobado and ginger teriyaki sauces. So, why has Kerala suddenly become a hot-bed of gourmet products? Sprig’s chief development officer, Vishal Menon, believes this is because companies like theirs have been in the spice trade for decades. “This gives us years of experience in understanding flavour profiles, nuances in taste and aroma, and the interplay of different flavours to create new ingredients,” he says. This love of experimentation, along with the easy availability of the best of ingredients and understanding of international trade, help in producing top-of-the-line products.

“Sprig’s obsession with quality doesn’t end with the quality of our gourmet ingredients; it also reflects in our award-winning packaging which marries style with functionality. For example, our golden matcha green tea powder is packed in an extruded aluminium tube with a humidity-control canister on the top cap and a hand-crafted bamboo cha-shaku (Japanese for tea scoop), which measures the exact amount of powder required to make one cup of refreshing hot green tea,” explains Menon. Having just established itself in the UK, , Sprig will make its debut in Europe and the USA.

Products from Rs 149 - Rs 3,200.

Details: sprig.co.in