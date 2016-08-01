All set for sacrificial ritual Balitharpanam

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are being made at different temples, river banks and beaches in the capital for holding the karkidaka vavubali ritual on Tuesday.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the busiest locations said their arrangements are almost complete and devotees who arrive to offer the sacrificial ritual will be given the best facilities this year.

Thiruvallam Temple

The first batch of devotees will begin the ritual at 3.15 am at the Thiruvalla Sree Parasuramaswami temple, the famed South Indian destination for ancestor worship.

Three bali mandapams will be set up inside the temple complex and four on the premises, authorities said. Of this, two will be on the banks of the adjacent Karamana river's tributary.

The seven mandapams can accommodate 4,000 persons at a time. As many as 37 priests and 27 co-priests will lead the ritual. Those who have bought bali tickets in advance can enter the temple through the back gate. Others should stand in queue at the front gate to take the ticket and then proceed to the mandapam of their choice. There will be separate tickets counters for mandapams inside the temple and outside.

As the tributary is contaminated, 100 showers are set up on its banks for devotees to take the customary bath. A book stall and information centre will work on the temple premises.

The TDB has assigned 200 additional staff for special duty at the temple. Officials of the police, health, tourism departments, city corporation and Kerala Water Authority will assist the TDB.

Sangumugham

This year, the TDB will offer a facility on the Sangumugham beach to offer bali. Individual priests will also lead the ritual on the shore.

The TDB facility can accommodate 300 persons. The devotees can also offer thilahomam (oblation into sacrificial fire) for departed souls if they wish. Five priests will lead the ritual through mike. Besides the coastal police and Coast Guard personnel, lifeguards will be pooled in from different beaches to ensure safety of devotees who take the customary dip in sea.

Varkala

The TDB has granted licences to priests who can offer bali facility on the Papanasam beach in Varkala. The ritual will begin early morning and the beach and nearby areas will be lighted up from Monday evening. Police personnel will be deployed for the safety of devotees and traffic supervision.