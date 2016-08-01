Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

All set for sacrificial ritual Balitharpanam

According to Travancore Devaswom Board, arrangements are almost complete at all the locations in the city and suburbs

Published: 01st August 2016 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2016 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are being made at different temples, river banks and beaches in the capital for holding the karkidaka vavubali ritual on Tuesday.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the busiest locations said their arrangements are almost complete and devotees who arrive to offer the  sacrificial ritual will be given the best facilities this year.  

Thiruvallam Temple

The first batch of devotees will begin the ritual at 3.15 am at the  Thiruvalla Sree Parasuramaswami temple, the famed South Indian destination for ancestor worship.

Three bali mandapams will be set up inside the temple complex and four on the premises, authorities said. Of this, two will be on the banks of the adjacent Karamana river's tributary.

The seven mandapams can accommodate 4,000 persons at a time. As many as 37 priests and 27 co-priests will lead the ritual. Those who have bought bali tickets in advance can enter the temple through the back gate. Others should stand in queue at the front gate to take the ticket and then proceed to the mandapam of their choice. There will be separate tickets counters for mandapams inside the temple and outside.

As the tributary is contaminated, 100 showers are set up on its banks for devotees to take the customary bath. A book stall and information centre will work on the temple premises. 

The TDB has assigned 200 additional staff for special duty at the temple. Officials of the police, health, tourism departments, city corporation and Kerala Water Authority will assist the TDB.

Sangumugham

This year, the TDB will offer a facility on the Sangumugham beach to offer bali. Individual priests will also lead the ritual on the shore.

The TDB facility can accommodate 300 persons. The devotees can also offer thilahomam (oblation into sacrificial fire) for departed souls if they wish. Five priests will lead the ritual through mike. Besides the coastal police and Coast Guard personnel, lifeguards will be pooled in from different beaches to ensure safety of devotees who take the customary dip in sea.

Varkala

The TDB has granted licences to priests who can offer bali facility on the Papanasam beach in Varkala. The ritual will begin early morning and the beach and nearby areas will be lighted up from Monday evening. Police personnel will be deployed for the safety of devotees and traffic supervision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
In a major shake-up of poll strategy, the TMC has allotted tickets for 17 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal (41%)to women candidates. While 16 fresh faces have been nominated by the party this time, 8 sitting MPs have been dropped. (Photos | PTI, F
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mamata Banerjee's TMC fields 17 women candidates in West Bengal
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp