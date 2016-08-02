Getting to know each other

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few members of the Indian blind football team got a chance to have an interaction and participate in a penalty shootout with the Football Legends participating at the PremierFutsal event held at Goa recently.

The Kochi-based Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged (SRVC) has been working with the Paralympic Committee of India to promote blind football across the country. The 5-a-side game is played with a football, with bells inside, where the players are completely blindfold for total fairness. Sideboards are used to let the ball bounce back into the field. Only the goalkeeper is sighted, with all other rules similar to futsal.

The Legends from the Premier Futsal event were given eye shades and were blind-folded before taking a penalty shot to help give an idea of how it is to play blind-folded. The interaction gave a great opportunity for the Indian blind footballers to be showcased on a national stage, which will further help promote the game and help bring corporate support and awareness of the sporting skills of the differently-abled.

The Legends who participated in the six-metre penalty shoot included Paul Scholes (England), Hernan Crespo (Argentina), Falcao (Brazilian legendary futsal player), and Cafu (former captain of Brazil). The Indian blind footballers were Abhimanyu Naskar, Falhan C.S, Ananthu Sashikumar and Anish K. The goalie was Melson Jacob.

The legends were thrilled by the experience. As Cafu twetted, “It was an amazing experience to have the blindolfd and shooting challenge.” Adds Hernan Crespo: “It was a pleasure.”

Through such activities, under the guidance of coach and sporting director Sunil J Mathew and M.C.Roy, Project Director and Manager, the SRVC is trying to spread the message that the differently-abled too have their right to sports and entertainment.

The team will take part in an international tournament at Vietnam in October.