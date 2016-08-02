Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC services for bali

Published: 02nd August 2016 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2016 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for Karkidaka Vavu bali. Thousands are expected to perform the bali ritual. Bus services to Thiruvallom, Shanghumugham and Aruvikara, where devotees will be offering the bali, will start as early as 1 am on Tuesday. Those who come by train will get connection bus to these locations and back. Forty buses will be put into service to each destination from East Fort depot and there will be a service in the route at 15 minute interval, said KSRTC official, S J Pradeep.  There will be more service to Venganur, Peringamala, Neyyatinkara, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Venkodu, Puliyarakonam, Pothancodu, Kazhakuttom, Puthenthoppu etc. Sixty three inspectors have been deployed to coordinate the services. Leaves of KSRTC staff have been cancelled for the smooth operation.  Assistant Transport Commissioner (Traffic) has been intimated about the possible spots that are likely to have traffic congestion. City headquarters transport officer, Sivakumar will head the operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
In a major shake-up of poll strategy, the TMC has allotted tickets for 17 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal (41%)to women candidates. While 16 fresh faces have been nominated by the party this time, 8 sitting MPs have been dropped. (Photos | PTI, F
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mamata Banerjee's TMC fields 17 women candidates in West Bengal
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp