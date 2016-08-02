KSRTC services for bali

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for Karkidaka Vavu bali. Thousands are expected to perform the bali ritual. Bus services to Thiruvallom, Shanghumugham and Aruvikara, where devotees will be offering the bali, will start as early as 1 am on Tuesday. Those who come by train will get connection bus to these locations and back. Forty buses will be put into service to each destination from East Fort depot and there will be a service in the route at 15 minute interval, said KSRTC official, S J Pradeep. There will be more service to Venganur, Peringamala, Neyyatinkara, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Venkodu, Puliyarakonam, Pothancodu, Kazhakuttom, Puthenthoppu etc. Sixty three inspectors have been deployed to coordinate the services. Leaves of KSRTC staff have been cancelled for the smooth operation. Assistant Transport Commissioner (Traffic) has been intimated about the possible spots that are likely to have traffic congestion. City headquarters transport officer, Sivakumar will head the operations.