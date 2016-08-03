Man missing certificate after 38 years: KSHRC intervenes

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has sought an explanation from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Thiruvananthapuram, who refused to issue a man missing certificate to the family members of a youth who drowned in Kovalam beach 38 years ago. Commission Chairperson Justice J B Koshy asked the RDO to furnish an explanation on the matter during the next sitting of the rights panel on September 6. K Anil Kumar of Poojappura went missing while taking a bath at Kovalam beach on November 28, 1978. His body was not found. Vizhinjam Police had registered a case and handed over Anil’s bicycle and clothes to his relatives.

When the relatives approached the Village Office for dividing a family property, the authorities demanded a death certificate. The relatives who approached Vizhinjam police were told that records relating to Anil’s death were missing. The application for missing certificate was submitted to the RDO’s office on June 23. With no help forthcoming, the relatives approached the Human Rights Commission for justice.