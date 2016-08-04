THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Raj Bhavan is setting up a large medicinal plant garden on its premises. Governor P Sathasivam launched the project by planting a neem sapling on the 2.50 acre land earmarked for the garden.

The garden is being built by the National Medicinal Plants Board and the Kerala Raj Bhavan is the third institution in the country to have such a garden after the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Andhra Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan officials said 250 species will be planted in the garden which will be raised in a two-year period. Priority will be given to endangered species.

The garden aims to popularise plants related with the Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha and Homoeopathy. It will help create awareness on protecting medicinal plants among those who visit Raj Bhavan. A handbook on the garden and other plant species on the Raj Bhavan compound will also be prepared.

The project is being monitored by the State Medicinal Plants Board and executed by Tropical Botanical Garden, Palode. The project cost is Rs 21.50 lakh.