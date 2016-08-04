Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Differences and swim together, says sports minister

Published: 04th August 2016 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sink

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sports Minister E P Jayarajan on Wednesday urged the state’s sports administrators and associations to put aside their differences and work together for the overall development of sports in Kerala.

He was speaking during a ceremony organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Olympic Association at Press Club here to felicitate the four state athletes who won medals at the 2016 ISF World School Games in Turkey last month. 

“There is some tension between various sports associations in the state, but they are still working together for sports in Kerala. But if these differences can be put aside, we can progress even further in world sports,” Jayarajan said.  Ajith P N of Parli HS, Palakkad, who won silver in 3,000 m; Ananthu K S of Sree Krishna HSS, Guruvayur, who bagged bronze in high jump; Nivya Antony A C of Kalladi HS, Kumaramputhur, who won bronze in pole vault; and Abhishek Mathew of Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, who won bronze in relay, were honoured along with their coaches by the Minister.

Jayarajan said that the State Government will felicitate all 13 World Schools Meet participants from Kerala and promised prizes for the four medal winners which will be announced later. He also recalled efforts taken by the officials to bring the athletes back to India following the attempted military coup in Turkey where the world meet was held. 

“The Istanbul airport was closed for two days after the coup attempt. Our athletes were in a bad situation. So, we informed the Chief Minister, who was in New Delhi, and he intervened and made sure everybody returned safe,” Jayarajan said.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Sports Council president T P Dasan said that it is important to make sure sports is fully part of the school curriculum in the state. “According to a recent study, we have found that over 1,500 high schools in Kerala do not have the post of physical education teachers,” Dasan said. For a state that prides itself in performing well at school sports, this situation is ironical. When a coach as reputed as P G Manoj has to fight for his post as physical education teacher, it is not good. We have to change this situation and we will do our best,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp