Differences and swim together, says sports minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sports Minister E P Jayarajan on Wednesday urged the state’s sports administrators and associations to put aside their differences and work together for the overall development of sports in Kerala.

He was speaking during a ceremony organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Olympic Association at Press Club here to felicitate the four state athletes who won medals at the 2016 ISF World School Games in Turkey last month.

“There is some tension between various sports associations in the state, but they are still working together for sports in Kerala. But if these differences can be put aside, we can progress even further in world sports,” Jayarajan said. Ajith P N of Parli HS, Palakkad, who won silver in 3,000 m; Ananthu K S of Sree Krishna HSS, Guruvayur, who bagged bronze in high jump; Nivya Antony A C of Kalladi HS, Kumaramputhur, who won bronze in pole vault; and Abhishek Mathew of Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, who won bronze in relay, were honoured along with their coaches by the Minister.

Jayarajan said that the State Government will felicitate all 13 World Schools Meet participants from Kerala and promised prizes for the four medal winners which will be announced later. He also recalled efforts taken by the officials to bring the athletes back to India following the attempted military coup in Turkey where the world meet was held.

“The Istanbul airport was closed for two days after the coup attempt. Our athletes were in a bad situation. So, we informed the Chief Minister, who was in New Delhi, and he intervened and made sure everybody returned safe,” Jayarajan said.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Sports Council president T P Dasan said that it is important to make sure sports is fully part of the school curriculum in the state. “According to a recent study, we have found that over 1,500 high schools in Kerala do not have the post of physical education teachers,” Dasan said. For a state that prides itself in performing well at school sports, this situation is ironical. When a coach as reputed as P G Manoj has to fight for his post as physical education teacher, it is not good. We have to change this situation and we will do our best,” he said.