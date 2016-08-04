Funding the Rio endeavour

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the eyes of the world turn to the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro which will be hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics from August 5 to 21, Kerala Sports Minister E P Jayarajan has promised substantial financial assistance to athletes from the state who will be competing there.

The minister was speaking during the flagging off ceremony of the ‘Run for Rio’ mass run at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kariavattom as a prelude to the 31st edition of the Summer Olympics which will see the participation of 120 Indian athletes, country’s largest contingent yet for the prestigious sporting event.

“It is a proud moment for all of us as the largest ever contingent will be representing India at the Olympics and there are all possibilities of a better medal haul and securing a higher ranking in the medals tally this year,” Jayarajan said.

The Industries and Sports Minister flagged off the mass run organised by SAI-LNCPE in the presence of Power and Devaswom Minister Kadakampalli Surendran, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth, former sportsperons Padmini Thomas, Saji Thomas, K C Lekha, Beena Mol and Anil Kumar and rowing coach Ismail Beig.

Kadakampalli wished the athletes the best for the events while Prasanth pointed out that 12 from Kerala are part of the Indian contingent and among them, P R Sreejesh will captain Indian national hockey team.

LNCPE principal and SAI regional director G Kishore, who is a delegate of Government of India to the 2016 Olympics, welcomed the gathering. Kishore has been entrusted with the duty of observing various events and venues at Rio de Janeiro to enhance the technical know-how which can be beneficial for India to host such events in the future.

Sportspersons from the past and present, school students, CRPF, Indian Army and sports trainees were among those who participated in the mass run which saw a participation of over 2,000 runners.