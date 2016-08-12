Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Illegal miners out to stall Mookunnimala survey, says Vigilance team

The Vigilance team had already prepared three mahasars pertaining to illegal mining after the survey began.

Published: 12th August 2016 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2016 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhat Nair With about a month into the Total Station Survey (TSS)   by the Vigilance for assessing the actual quantum of mining loss incurred  in Mookunnimala, the officials are finding it difficult to go ahead with illegal mining being reported from many places in the hill.

The illegal blasting was in violation of the High Court order that had   banned blasting in the region for three months for completing the survey.

The Vigilance team had already prepared three mahasars with respect to illegal mining after the survey began.

Noting that the blasts were delaying the survey, Circle Inspector A Rabiyath, who is spearheading the investigation, said they have already prepared three mahasar reports in this regard.

Besides, it has also been alleged that the quarry owners were targeting some  of the activists of the Mookunnimala Samrakshana Samithi, who have been   fighting against illegal quarrying. It has been alleged that the quarry  owners were filing unnecessary cases against the samithi activists.

A few days back, a complaint had come up against one of the Samithi activist Latha  Preeth that she had encroached on the property of a certain quarry owner. The High Court had  banned blasting  in the hill on the basis of a complaint by Latha.

Mookunnimala Samrakshana Samithi joint convener Surendra Kumar alleged that the quarry mafia along with the Police were trying to forge cases against  the activists.

Moreover, they alleged that the quarry owners were trying to stop the survey.  “It is evident that the quarry owners had given a case against some  officials in the survey team. All this is to scuttle the survey,”  he said. 

He said that while the Police had not taken any step in the cases filed by the Samithi, they were quick to respondto the petitions filed by the quarry  owners. This shows there is a nexus between the quarry owners and the police, he alleged.

Moreover, Surendrakumar said the government should take all steps so that the survey is completed as per the High Court direction.

The High Court has given three months to complete survey despite the  Vigilance seeking six months time.  The survey ordered in the beginning of  2015 could not be started due to illegal quarry activities.

The Vigilance is said to be tasked with surveying more than 300 acres in the next three months.

And the biggest challenge is that there are no boundaries and the documents had been tampered with.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
26/11: A tribute from TNIE
Madhya Pradesh elections: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 27, 1947
This undated photograph released by Sri Lankan Defence Ministry (MoD) reportedly taken from a recovered family photo album of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. (File | AFP)
Here are some rare photos of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp