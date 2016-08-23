Manners maketh a happy table

Saumya Chawla By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Your boss has invited you to an uber-fancy dinner at his house and you have no idea what goes where. Does the fork go on your left hand? What do you do with your napkin? While you might be dressed to impress, your manners might not be quite up to the mark.

Worry not, says Namita Jain, a fitness and wellness expert, and also the MD of Kishco (a cutlery brand), who has spent over 25 years in the field of dinner ettiquacy. Having published 10 books, she was in the city to release an animated film which aims to educate and inform the current generation about the nuances of dining etiquette.

For starters, the forks are generally placed to the left of the plate. The knives, (with the cutting edge facing inwards) and spoons go to the right, the butter knife is placed on the bread plate. “Cutlery is always placed in the order of usage, so start with the cutlery placed at the outward extremes and work your way inwards with each course,” explains Namita.

There are differences in table settings when it comes to different cultures. “When you eat an Indian thali, the water glass is placed on the left, because we eat right-handed. When you eat Western food, you place the glass on your right,” she informs. “In some cultures, like Europe, leaving a little bit of food on the plate is a sign of satisfaction. The globe seems to be going the Japanese way now — eat it up to show gratitude!”

“Place the napkin gently on your lap, fold it loosely at the end of the meal and leave it on the left side of the plate. Don’t use your napkin to blow your nose or tuck it in your shirt,” she elaborates, mentioning that it is okay to dab your mouth with it if required. “Avoid sitting cross legged. You should always sit straight with your feet firmly placed on the floor.”

In a formal setting, it is best to try to keep pace with others so that you don’t make them wait. If you’re a slow eater, you can choose to take smaller helpings. For left-handers, it’s best to choose a seat where your elbows don’t come in the way of your fellow diner.

Did you know that when you’re asked to pass the salt or pepper, you must always pass both together? Yes, even if only one has been requested. They don’t say ‘salt and pepper are married’ for no reason! It is also key to note that food is always passed from the right and received from the left, to ensure smooth table traffic.