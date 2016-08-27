THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will ‘write’ letters to each and every family in the state listing out his government’s achievements to mark 100 days of the LDF government on September 1. The idea of reaching out to the people was mooted by officials of the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) who met here on Friday. The letters will be delivered to all households in the state by the Postal department. Letters, printed with the Chief Minister’s message, will be dispatched to postmen who will deliver it in areas specified for them. I&PRD director K Ambadi said the proposal was only in the “discussion stage” and a final decision would be taken soon.