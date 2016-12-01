THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight youngsters from the city including five from the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) coaching centre at Medical College Ground here have been chosen to represent various teams in the Kerala Cricket Association’s (KCA) under-14 inter-zone cricket championship that began on Thursday.



Abhi Biju, Rohan Nair, Abhishek J Nair, Anuraj J S and Hari Keerthan from SAI along with R Bala Bhaskar Adhitya K and Karthik Nair have been picked from the victorious Thiruvananthapuram U-14 side that registered innings victories in all the matches they played in the inter-district south zone championship.



Rohan, who began his playing career in Australia, scored 359 runs from four matches as Thiruvananthapuram thrashed Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam in matches played in November. Rohan was supported by Adhitya K in their batting exploits as he picked up 334 runs from the championship at an average of 167 paving his way into the inter-zone team.



Abhishek came up with a century for Thiruvananthapuram and as the opening batsman scored 108 against Alappuzha. Meanwhile, Abhi Biju was the third highest wicket-taker in Kerala at the U-14 level this season picking up 24 wickets.

Left-arm chinaman Bala Bhaskar, a product of Shine’s Cricket Academy, impressed everyone with his style of bowling. He picked up 21 wickets for the district side include a five-wicket haul against the Alappuzha U-14s at Thumba. While Adithya, Rohan, and Bala Bhaskar are representing Team Blue, Abhishek and Abhi Biju are wearing the colours of Team Green. Karthik, Hari, and Anuraj will wear the Team Red caps.