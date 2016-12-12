International Film festival of Kerala term a smash 'hit'

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Well into its fourth day, the International Film festival of Kerala has been hailed by critics and delegates for the distinctive flavour of films that has been selected for screening this year.

Moving away from its usual style, IFFK-2016 has included a seperate section for LGBT films titled ‘Gender Bender’ along with a section on migration movies. V R Rahul, a budding film maker told ‘T’Puram Express’ that the young crop of film students and film-makers were satisfied with the films.

“ Unlike the past, the films that have been selected are fresh with great themes. My favourite so far was ‘Cold of Kalandar’. Similarly, ‘Clash’, ‘Daughter’, ‘Angel’, ‘Indivisible’ and Sink' have received a lot of positive reviews,” shares Rahul.V R Muraleekrishnan,a film lover said the Malayalam film ‘Man-hole’ directed by Vidhu Vincent was receiving rave reviews. “ The film depicts the real-life story of man-hole labourers and their lives,” he said.

The organisers of the event have been able to control the crowd effectively. “Apart from some isolated incidents, all is peaceful here,” said Sukanya Mohan, a delegate who is visiting the film festival for the fourth time.

Be it the Cannes, Goa or IFFK, lensmen don’t waste any opportunity to capture the latest trends. The No- Shave November campaign saw majority of the male delegates spotting long beards and hair. Black and saffron dhotis is also the trend this year while women arrived in traditional and casual wear. When T’Purma Express’ asked a woman about the influx of cult trends in the fest, she said that some delegates were more focused on garnering attention rather than seriously viewing the films.