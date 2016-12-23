Videogame Protagonists 2016

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Forget story, graphics and combat. We all play as a hero in a videogame. Who played their way into our hearts this year? 

By Anusha Ganapathi
Lincoln Clay (Mafia III) 
is a power-hungry, cunning criminal, in an era of racism and organised criminal mobs. Mentally scarred by the Vietnam war, he returns to New Bordeaux to revenge upon the death of the Black mob, and subsequently destabilizes the underworld. The environment of the game expresses more than the Lincoln, and that’s why he’s still fifth.

Another person of colour protagonist, hip-hop loving, parkour-expert Marcus Holloway (WatchDogs_2) adds a flavour of rebellion fun to the righteous cause of bringing down a system that profiled him as a criminal because of his race. Albeit entertaining, the inconstant actions (as he actually ends up a criminal) dampen the character motive.

Emily Kaldwin 
(Dishonored 2), also featured in the first game of the series. Though Corvo can be chosen as an alternate protagonist, he is more the silent assassin that lacks motive; Empress Emily’s is a person changed by terrors in her past to become ruthless, and fiercely grounded to her cause. The new powers that Emily discovers (Shadow walk and Domino) emphasize her royalty, and are a welcome challenge. 

For a few hours, you are Henry (Firewatch), a flawed character with a difficult history as he drinks under the pressure of caring for his wife who has early-onset Alzheimer’s. The game is filled with radio conversations (with dialogue options) between Henry and his fellow Firewatcher Delilah alongside an eerie mystery-adventure story, and subtle character growth.
 

Nathan (Nate) Drake (Uncharted Series) is the most consistent videogame protagonist — he has a mind of his own. Although we do control him, it feels more like we are the sidekicks to a main character in a movie — we just can’t...  be Nate. We aren’t cool enough. A linear storyline ensure this consistency. There’s never a dull moment in a gun fight with Nate around. 

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

