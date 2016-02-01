THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V Sivankutty MLA on Sunday slapped a legal notice on Excise Minister K Babu for `1 crore for accusing him of conspiring with bar owners in connection with the bar scam case.Meanwhile, Minister K Babu, who decided to withdraw his resignation on Saturday, will meet Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at 8.30 am at the Cliff House on Monday. By 10 am, he will report at his office at the Secretariat.