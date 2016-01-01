THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hard labour of Tamil migrant workers Amutha and Azhagu has gone into more than 100 buildings in Kochi. But it took an Adelaide-based artist to highlight their work. Daniel Connell has depicted them in five-foot-tall charcoal portraits on the walls of Princess Street and Burgher Street. “A human connection is revived when people stop on the streets and look at these portraits, wondering who these individuals are,” begins Connell, a humanitarian who believes in the goodness of people, in intercultural exchanges and in the fact that art can help the disadvantaged.

The 45-year-old was travelling through the country in 2014, visiting schools and teaching art, when he chanced upon the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s Arts & Medicine programme. It used art to help alleviate the suffering of people in medical care.

Palliative artAs part of the outreach programme, Connell came back to Kerala last year and spent time in the cancer ward of the Ernakulam General Hospital—interacting with and drawing portraits of 40 people undergoing various treatments. “Good art is produced only when people are willing to cross boundaries and venture into the unfamiliar, which is also the crux of a healthy multi-cultural society,” observes Connell, whose portraits of Sikh men and African women adorn the walls of Adelaide’s airport. The artist—with a penchant for using pan pastels, and natural and compressed coal for his creations—reiterates that he wants to work more with the Kochi Muziris Biennale and engage with the community through art.

Details: danielconnell.net