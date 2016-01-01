When the Information and Broadcasting Ministry began scouting for new faces for Doordarshan at the All India Radio (AIR) in the ‘70s, there was one man who decided he’d stick with the radio. ‘’I said no. I’m a radio man, and I’ll remain a radio man, I said,’’ recalls Kishan Sharma. Four decades down the line, Sharma, now 70, describes himself as someone who became a star by ‘fluke,’ courtesy the radio.

‘’Radio is the ‘Pattarani,’ the chief queen. TV, internet and others are like the younger queens. But radio will always be the last word for news, entertainment, music or education,’’ says the singer, lyricist and one of the best-known broadcasters of AIR. Sharma was in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for a seminar organised by the Hindi Prachar Sabha.

For 27 years starting 1964, Kishan was the man behind such programmes as ‘Chhaya Geet’ and Madhumalti’ on Vividh Bharati, felicitated by the President six times, and winning a national award once. ‘’In those days, radio broadcasters were big stars because radio was the only medium,’’ says Sharma, who was able to cultivate close relationships with some of the big names in the Hindi film industry. And he can reel out any number of anecdotes. Like the one about the violin.

So, who played the violin? The question had bugged Sharma as he listened to the Mohammed Rafi number ‘Mein yeh soch kar uske dar se’ from the 1964 film ‘Haqeeqat’. He listened to the song, in his own words, 25 to 30 times, and then rang up music director Madan Mohan.

‘’Half the song is sung by Rafi saab, and the other half is all soulful violin. Who played it? Everyone remembers the singer, but not the instrumentalist.’’ Madan Mohan was less than helpful. He curtly said ‘’Pyare’’ and hung up. Kishan then dialled Rafi. A man of few words at the best of times, Rafi asked him; ‘’Why do you want to know?’’ When Kishan insisted, the singer simply said ‘’Apna Pyare.’’ It was music composer Master Sonik, then assistant to Madan Mohan, who finally quenched his curiosity. ‘’The violinist was Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal composer duo!’’ says Kishan Sharma.

The end result was that he planned a 25-part series on Chhaya Geet which focused exclusively on the instrumentalists in Hindi film music!

Born in Khurja, UP, Kishan Sharma had begun singing at a very young age. His father Heera Lal Sharma was a noted Gandhian who had lived with Mahatma Gandhi for 16 years. ‘’So, everyone used to come to our home. As a child, my duty was to sing a song,’’ he recalls. The youngster’s big moment came when he was asked to sing before the President Dr Rajendra Prasad at a public function. He sang the Kishore Kumar number ‘Nakhrevali’ which was a rage at the time. He followed it up with a Rafi-Manna Dey song ‘Muh se mat laga cheez hai bhuri.’ The President gently asked him whether he knew any ‘Bhajans.’ He shook his head, but added that he knew an ‘Aarti’ and sang ‘Om Jai Jagadeesh Hare.’

Sharma says that the private FM radio channels have drained the quality of broadcasting. ‘’Now, anything can be said over the radio. In the olden days, every word was vetted before it got aired. I had to wait 12 years before I was even allowed to announce my name,’’ he remembers. But the AIR has retained some of the old reputation, he says, mostly because of the tight government hold over it. Though he has retired, Sharma prefers to remain a radio man for life, adding that he would plump for a broadcaster’s job if he were given a choice of profession today.

Sharma is married to Bakul Sharma and the couple lives in Nagpur. They have a daughter, Pooja Sharma.