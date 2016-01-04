Here’s some good news for aspiring pugilists in the city. Kozhikode will become the permanent venue of all boxing championships in the state as Kerala State Sports Council, in association with Kozhikode District Amateur Boxing Association (KDABA), is setting up a state-of-the-art international-level boxing ring at the Indoor Stadium in the city.

The works for setting up the ring will commence soon and the KDABA is taking all efforts to attract more youngsters to the sport. Kozhikode District Sports Council vice-president and KDABA treasurer P T Sundaran said that it was due to the tireless efforts of Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan and Kerala State Sports Council secretary Dr Binu George Varghese that the boxing ring was being set up at the stadium.

“The ring will be of the same standard of the facility which was used for the National Games. This is a major achievement for Kozhikode and it will throw open a lot of opportunities for those who love the game. We are expecting the hosting of national-level boxing games once the ring is set up in the city. By bringing in more games, we hope to generate more interest in boxing among the youth here,” he said.

The Indoor Stadium will also have a permanent wrestling ring and the mat for the same has already arrived, he added.

“Both the boxing and wrestling rings will be ready during January. The Indoor Stadium will also have all the facilities to accommodate the participants arriving for state-level and national-level boxing and wrestling tournaments,” he said.