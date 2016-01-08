‘Look to the right, then to the left, then to the right again’- goes one basic road safety rule which all of us has been taught right from our school days. Among the most basic lessons to remember while on the road, this is just one among a few. But nowadays, people are not bothered about driving safe or wearing helmets, rather finding fault with the authorities for implementing the ‘harsh’ rules.

In an effort to remind the adults of these simple rules, a bunch of school children from St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in the city along with the police were seen educating group of passersby riding on two-wheelers and four- wheelers.

There was a role reversal, as students with the aid of the traffic police took on the garb of teachers. School students who were part of the school road safety club along with a few policemen distributed pamphlets to two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

While educating them about the need to abide by simple traffic rules, the children also rewarded the ‘good students’ with toffees and chocolates.

The venture was conducted as part of observing the Road Safety Week which starts from January 10. School principal P J Varghese said that the initiative was organised by the school’s road safety club and the student police cadet wing in association with the police department”

So next time you get on the road, don’t forget the safe riding lessons imparted to you by these students.