An international conference planned by the Kerala History Congress (KHC) here this week will mark two important events of the capital city; the 75th anniversary of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the 150th anniversary of the University College.

The KHC, celebrating its first anniversary this year, will discuss the role of these institutions in the development of the city over the decades. An interesting seminar - on the statues of various personalities that adorn the junctions and roadside of Thiruvananthapuram - is planned as part of the three-day conference which begins at the VJT Hall on January 29, KHC general convener Prof V Karthikeyan Nair said.

More than a 100 researchers will present papers over Friday, Saturday and Sunday which will be held in around 12 venues at the VJT Hall and the nearby University College. The papers will cover a range of topics, including traditional approaches to historical, social and political studies to how transformations in language and literatures, printing, religious beliefs, media and medical systems have impacted the flow of historical events.

Seminars are planned on Kerala’s unique experiments with coalition politics and the state’s encounters with developmental issues, book releases and commemorative lectures are being planned.

On Sunday, Mayor V K Prasanth will open a debate on the historical importance of the capital city and the role played by the 150-year-old University College. The debate will be held at the VJT Hall at 9.30 a.m.

The KHC was formed to nurture historical studies by forming a forum for teachers of the subject in school, colleges and universities. Historian K N Panikker will inaugurate the conference at VJT Hall on Friday.

