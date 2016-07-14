THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take urgent steps to conduct a detailed investigation to find out the feasibility for constructing a new bridge across Karamana River at Aruvikkara.

Responding to a submission from Aruvikkara legislator K Sabarinathan, Works minister G Sudhakaran informed the Assembly that immediate steps would be taken to look into the feasibility of a new bridge. As of now, a feasibility study has been conducted, he said.

“The existing bridge has 64 m length and 5 m width which is under the control of the Kerala Water Authority. The roads leading to the bridge are being managed by the PWD. Traffic blocks along the bridge are primarily due to lack of sufficient width. A new bridge parallel to the existing one should be constructed to address the issue,” the minister pointed out.

Earlier raising the issue, K S Sabarinathan pointed at the need to have a new bridge to Aruvikkara, which provides drinking water to the entire capital city.

Considering the prominence of Aruvikkara due to its tourism potential and increasing prominence as a pilgrim centre for offering Bali ritual, the matter should be give priority, he added.

Vamanapuram - Chittar Road

Administration sanction of Rs 7 crore for the first phase renovation of Vamanapuram - Chittar Road has been given. And there will be no lapses in completing the work on time, Works minister G Sudhakaran said.

“The total estimate of the project is expected to be Rs 18.8 crore. Of this, the first phase alone would be around Rs 7 crore. The administrative sanction has been issued,” the minister said.

The procedures for road renovation were held up for some time in the beginning of this year due to the code of conduct for elections.

Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali raised the issue through a submission and pointed out that the road passes through five panchayats in the constituency. Also it’s a major link from the state to Shenkottai in Tamil Nadu.

“Though an amount of Rs 3.5 crore was spent in 18 different activities in the past, the road is still in a shattered state. Due to the efforts of former MLA Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair, a GO was issued and an amount sanctioned. But the work got delayed,” he pointed out.