THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government has temporarily dropped the proposed second medical college in the capital district citing inability to provide all the facilities as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) directives within the time frame. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The MCI had given time till June 15 for filing an undertaking that all the facilities would be provided at the earliest and that the government would bear the financial liability for the next five years. However, the government has expressed its inability to provide the undertaking and the new Medical college will not get the first batch of MBBS students.

It is know that Health Minister K K Shylaja held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the issue ahead of the Cabinet Meeting. Moreover, with much opposition coming up against the new Medical College, which is being set up by combining the facilities of General Hospital and Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, the government is learned to give second thoughts of opening new Coleges in the state. It was the last UDF government's policy of starting Medical colleges in all the districts.