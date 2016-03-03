THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday issued orders granting three cents of land to D V Shakuntala, former state hockey team vice-captain, to build a house. The media had brought out the pathetic condition of Shakuntala, who is forced to eke out a living by selling lemons in Thiruvananthapuram.

The land has been allotted in Pazhayakunnumel village of Chirayinkeezhu taluk. Shakuntala was the vice-captain of the state hockey team in 1978. Two years before that, she had been a member of the Kerala team which won the national junior women’s hockey championships in Gwalior.